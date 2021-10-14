Amanda Kloots opens up about dating post husband Nick Cordero's passing More power to you!

Amanda Kloots has been making waves in the Dancing with the Stars ballroom with her partner Alan Bersten and their stellar performances.

Through her run on the show, she has frequently talked about embarking on the journey in order to honor the memory of her late husband, Nick Cordero, and on an Ask Me Anything: True or False session on her Instagram Stories, several fans asked Amanda about her dating life since his tragic passing.

Many assumed that she was already seeing someone and said so with their responses, but she revealed that they were untrue and she was still single.

When one fan asked: "You want to remarry," the host of The Talk opened up the conversation as she responded with: "I'd love to find love again!

"Maybe that is another marriage, maybe that is a life partner. It would just be nice to find someone again. I'm a hopeless romantic."

When someone said that Amanda feared getting married would be dishonoring her husband, she promptly stated that wasn't the case.

The fitness guru sweetly wrote: "If I had to guess Nick is most likely up in heaven saying 'Baby, get yourself out there. You need love.' I'd say the same to him."

Amanda answered several other questions on the session, including stating that her most recent performance for DWTS as Cruella was the hardest one, along with revealing that she didn't get to keep any of the clothes she wore on The Talk.

Amanda and Broadway performer Nick first met while working on Bullets Over Broadway and eventually got married in 2017. In 2019, she gave birth to their son, Elvis, now two.

Nick tragically passed due to complications related to COVID-19 in 2020, a tough journey that his wife documented on social media to spread awareness about the virus.

