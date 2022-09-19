Exclusive: Amanda Kloots shares who she's rooting for on latest Dancing with the Stars The Talk host is so excited!

Amanda Kloots is one of the biggest fans of Dancing with the Stars around, not only excitedly watching each year, but also having been a contestant on the previous season.

The Talk co-host was a finalist on the show's 30th landmark season, and in an exclusive conversation with HELLO!, revealed who she was rooting for this time.

VIDEO: Dancing with the Stars season 31 cast

"It's so hard," she said. "I ran into two of the dancing pros at the grocery store yesterday and I told them 'I don't know how I'm gonna vote for everybody'."

Amanda also talked about her growing love for the show, having also hosted the nationwide tour that took place after the season ended and Iman Shumpert was declared the victor.

"Not only of course am I such a close friend of Alan's [Bersten], but I love all of them. So I somehow have to figure out how I can split my votes up fairly."

The fitness coach also provided some insight into helping one contestant in particular, that being her friend Selma Blair, by giving her some advice.

Amanda was a contestant on the show's previous season

"I'm so excited for her," she revealed. "I was chatting with her right before she decided to say yes and I told her that this was such a life-changing experience for myself and I think it would be for her, too.

"I feel like I already can tell from the pictures that she's posted how it's already changing her life."

She continued gushing about her love for the show and how she wished she could do it "every season," saying she was just "the biggest fan of that show and cast and family."

Amanda also joked about hoping that 2022 would've been an all-stars season that could've potentially seen her return. "I'd come back any time, any way!" she excitedly shared.

The talk show host and Alan Bersten placed fourth overall

The mom-of-one and her partner Alan placed fourth on the 30th season, consistently placing near the top of the pack each week and only landing in the bottom the week before the finale.

The 31st season of Dancing with the Stars premieres on Disney+ on Monday, 19 September at 8/7c

