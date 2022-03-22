Amanda Kloots shares candid revelation about being single amid milestone birthday

As the two year anniversary of her husband's heartbreaking and tragic battle with COVID-19 approaches, Amanda Kloots is opening up about being single, and even making fun of it.

MORE: Amanda Kloots emotionally discusses 'grieving' ex-husband following divorce

Despite the tragedy she faced, the star just proved she can certainly find the light through it all, in a candid new Story she shared on Instagram.

Amanda has become a beloved talk show host and dancer, frequently documenting the support she receives from her The Talk co-stars, as well as the behind-the-scenes of the Dancing with the Stars Tour she is currently participating in.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda and Alan Bersten share fun DWTS' behind-the-scenes video

MORE: Amanda Kloots reveals positive COVID diagnosis as she steps away from The Talk

She previously opened up about her journey and marriage to the late Broadway star Nick Cordero with her book, Live Your Life, which she co-wrote with her sister, Anna Kloots.

Now the first time mom is even making fun of her romantic life, or lack thereof, with a recent confession regarding her emergency contact.

The talk show host shared a meme on her Stories which read: "Being single sucks when you have to designate an emergency contact because what? My dad's gonna fly to Burbank when I faint at a pilates studio?"

The hilarious admission

The former Rockettes dancer admitted that she can totally relate to the hilarious thought, writing: "Not going to lie I often have this thought and then still write down my Dad's name and number."

MORE: Amanda Kloots shares details about relationship with Bachelorette's Michael Allio

MORE: Amanda Kloots opens up about dating post husband Nick Cordero's passing

She grew up in Ohio, lived in New York City, where she met Nick, and moved to Los Angeles right as the pandemic started in 2020, where she still lives with their son, Elvis, who is two-years-old.

Amanda's incredible 40th birthday celebrations

Despite her relationship status, Amanda revealed just how loved she is and how many loyal friends she has as she celebrated her 40th birthday on 19 March. The celebrations were never-ending, including a jaw-dropping Las Vegas themed party during The Talk and touring the nation with Dancing with the Stars.

Of her milestone birthday, she said: "I used to tell Nick that on my 40th I wanted to be white water rafting through the Grand Canyon. If you would have told me that instead I would be on tour dancing with the most incredible dancers I know, I would have never believed you!!!! What a dream!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.