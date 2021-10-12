Amanda Kloots shares emotional story behind new DWTS performance We're rooting for you!

Amanda Kloots opened up about the tear-jerker of a moment behind the song choice for her latest Dancing with the Stars performance.

The television personality shared a post on her Instagram of a picture from her studio rehearsal with Alan Bersten for their upcoming routine.

The performance will be the first of Disney Week for Amanda and Alan, where they will dance on Heroes Night to You'll Be in My Heart from Tarzan.

Amanda revealed that the song and the performance had much more meaning behind it than at first glance, relating back to her two-year-old son, Elvis.

She wrote: "Tonight we dance the rumba to 'You'll Be In My Heart' by Phil Collins.

"This song is about protection and love. It's said that Phil started writing it as a lullaby for his daughter before finishing it for the movie Tarzan.

"You can imagine how much I relate to this song and the lyrics. Raising Elvis unexpectedly alone created a bond between us that 'can't be broken.'

Amanda revealed that the song she'd be performing to reminded her of her son

"The first time I saw Elvis after Nick passed I grabbed him in my arms and told him, 'It's just the two of us now. You and me.' We then fell asleep together and cuddled for three hours straight. He didn't move from my side, I didn't move from his.

"There's an unspoken language between us. We are a team, in this fight together. I will always do anything and everything I can for him. He is my hero."

The emotional tale resonated with her fans and followers, along with many of her DWTS co-stars.

Witney Carson commented: "This song makes me cry every time I hear it! Can't wait to see you dance to it," while Olivia Jade wrote: "You're so strong Amanda, this is going to be beautiful!" Her partner Alan simply said: "You are such an inspiration."

The duo's performances have resonated with the judges so far in the competition

Many fans also left similar comments like: "Got goosebumps just reading this! Can't wait to see the dance!" and: "We're all behind you Amanda!"

