Selena Gomez opens up about mental health journey in her new documentary

Selena Gomez is preparing to share several painful moments from her private life with the world in her new Apple TV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

In the program, which debuts on Friday, November 4, the singer and actress, 30, allowed filmmaker Alek Keshishian (the man behind Madonna's epic '90s doco Truth or Dare) to document all of the highs and lows of her life over the past six years.

Selena Gomez reflects on her past struggles in the documentary My Mind & Me

"Just be who you are, Selena," she says at the beginning of the trailer. "No one cares about what you're doing. It's about who I am, being OK with where I am. I am grateful to be alive."

Reporters in a voiceover announce that the Only Murders in the Building star was diagnosed with lupus, depression and anxiety and "had a mental breakdown," and then Selena says, "Let me make a promise. I am going to stop living like this. How do I learn how to breathe on my own breath again?"

Selena and Justin Bieber dated on and off for eight years

We then see those closest to her expressing their concerns about the former child star as she seeks treatment, visits old friends and puts the pieces of her life back together as she gives back to her community and helps others facing similar issues.

"Everything that I have gone through, it's going to be there. I'm just making it my friend now," Selena says that the end of the 2-minute-15-second trailer. "I know this is the beginning for me."

When she turned 30 in July, Selena reflected on her rollercoaster ride over the past few years.

"My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget," she wrote in an Instagram post. "Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today. I am someone who is still learning, but is more certain about what matters and what she wants. Someone who is grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way. I am walking forward encouraged by so many strong, empowering people around me.. I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you."

In addition to mental health struggles that saw her enter a treatment facility three times, Selena underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 due to issues with lupus.

She also had a highly publicized on-off relationship with Justin Bieber. They began dating in 2010 and finally split in May 2018. The following month the "Ghost" singer got back together with former girlfriend Hailey Baldwin, marrying the model that September.

