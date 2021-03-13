Hailey Bieber supports Selena Gomez in this sweet but subtle way Hailey is married to Selena's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber has quietly shown support for Selena Gomez by liking her recent Vogue cover.

The 24-year-old model, who is married to Selena's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, appeared to 'like' Vogue's Instagram post unveiling the new cover, with fans sharing her social media activity online.

"The pandemic, a political awakening, and a Spanish-language EP have all pushed @selenagomez into uncharted territory," read the caption.

"For our April issue, Vogue gets to know the superstar with grand plans."

Hailey appeared to have liked the Vogue cover

Justin, 27, and Selena, 28, dated as teenagers and had a tumultuous on-and-off romance for several years.

Hailey and Justin began dating months later and pop star Justin tied the knot with Hailey on 13 September 2018 in a private civil ceremony in New York.

A year later they celebrated with family and friends at Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina.

Hailey began dating Justin months after he split from Selena

Fans have long speculated there may be issues between Selena and Hailey especially after Selena released Lose You To Love Me a month later.

But Selena insisted that her fans should "never" tear down another woman.

"I am so grateful for the response of the song. However, I will never stand for women tearing other women down," the 13 Reasons Why producer said. "So please be kind to everyone."

Hailey and Justin wed in 2018

Justin and Hailey said their vows in the Somerset Chapel, in front of an extensive A-list crowd including Ed Sheeran, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and more.

Hailey's bespoke Off-White gown was designed by Virgil Abloh, complete with long sleeves, a tulle train, figure-hugging silhouette and a cathedral-length veil.

Hailey shared her appreciation for the designer in an Instagram post and wrote: "@virgilabloh thank you for making my vision come to life and creating my dream dress.

"You and your @off___white team are incredible and I'm forever grateful I got to wear your beautiful creation."

