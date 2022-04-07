Selena Gomez admits this lifestyle change made her happier than ever The singer hasn't been on the internet in over four years

Selena Gomez revealed on Good Morning America that she hasn't been on the internet in over four years and that the decision to come offline "changed her life completely."

Speaking of no longer using the internet, Selena said: "I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people. It makes me feel normal."

The former Disney star has always been open about her health struggles. She has lupus, has had a kidney transplant and in 2020, shared that she is bipolar. Lupus can also cause anxiety, panic attacks and depression.

On GMA this week she said of her bipolar diagnosis: "It was really freeing to have the information. It made me really happy because I started to have a relationship with myself and I'm the happiest I've ever been."

Selena has recently launched a free digital mental health platform to help others, named Wondermind, designed to remove the stigma from conversations about mental health.

This isn't the first time the star has used her platform to raise awareness of health issues. In 2016, Selena opened up about using her platform to educate others about lupus. "I waited for the right time to talk about it because I am in a great place, and I’m very healthy,” she told Billboard in 2016. “I’m not trying to be loud about it: It was time to use my platform to help."

Selena turns 30 this year and said she "couldn't be more excited to step into the chapter, alone, independently, strong and confidently and that's all I really want."

