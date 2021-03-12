Selena Gomez's multi-level bedroom inside her $4.9million mansion is heavenly - see full view of her huge sleep space The star snapped up the property in 2020

Selena Gomez's bedroom is big enough for to host a full-scale party, but with decor like hers, there's no way she'd want to risk messing it up.

The multi-faceted star lives in a stunning $4.9million mansion in the Encino neighbourhood of Los Angeles - and one look at her luxury bedroom and you'll want to move in.

Fans are able to take a sneak peek inside Selena's sleep space thanks to a new project by HomeAdvisor.

WATCH: Selena Gomez gives sneak peek inside her stunning home

The 3D floor plan - recreated from images by a team of architects and designers - gives more than a glimpse inside her impressive mansion.

Selena's bedroom sits on multiple levels with a living area and enormous bathroom adjoined.

Her decor is simple but effective with wooden floors through the bedroom and marble, with chic white and black furnishings in the bathroom.

Selena's bedroom leads out onto a blissful veranda PHOTO credit: HomeAdvisor

HomeAdvisor describes Selena's house as a "curvy home," with numerous architectural styles, "including hacienda and farmhouse".

It adds: "The bedroom finds itself under a cozy (if oddly out-of-place) barn dealing, while the ensuite leads straight out onto a veranda — ideal for a post-bath time songwriting session."

The property used to belong to another musician, Tom Petty, and his then-wife, Jane Benyo.

Her home has a unique architectural feel

Selena's home also boasts the most amazing swimming pool, hot tub, massage room, gym and wine cellar.

She recently posed in a bikini for a Vogue photoshoot poolside and revealed she's considering quitting music.

The star told the publication: "It's hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously. I've had moments where I’ve been like, 'What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?'

Selena continued: "I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that, I’m so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music."

