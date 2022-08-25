Only Murders in the Building season 2 ending explained - and what it means for season 3 Here we go again…

Only Murders in the Building season two has finally concluded, and has already set up a very intriguing season three. So what happened in the season finale, and what does this mean for Mabel, Charles and Oliver for round three? See our ending explanation here and warning! Spoilers ahead…

READ: She-Hulk: early reactions are here for Disney+’s newest Marvel show

Who killed Bunny Folger?

The main mystery of season two was that of Bunny Folger, who was stabbed with a knife before stumbling into Mabel’s apartment with her stab wounds replaced by a knitting needle, managing to whisper "14 Savage" to her before succumbing to her injuries. The true killer continued to set up Mabel, Charles and Oliver, hiding the knife in Charles’ apartment and attempting to set the trio up for Bunny’s demise.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you caught up with Only Murders in the Building?

However, thanks to some sleuthing and a frankly genius 'killer reveal party,' in which Mabel’s former flame Alice was accused of committing the crime for 'art', it was revealed that it was actually Cinda Canning’s assistant, Poppy White, who was behind the murder.

Poppy AKA Becky was the killer

Poppy was previously known as Becky, and was the subject of Cinda’s first podcast All is Not Okay in Oklahoma after creating a mystery surrounding her apparent disappearance with the help of a dodgy police officer, Krepps, before taking it to Cinda. As for Bunny’s final words? She was referring to the unusual number order that Becky ordered from their local restaurant when they met - which she ordered once again while meeting with Charles, Oliver and Mabel.

She attempted to frame Mabel, Charles and Oliver

Who was Glitter Guy?

In the show, the trio plant a glitter bomb in a bin disguised as evidence to be picked up so that it would mark their main suspect. While a masked man does indeed fall for the trap, it turns out to be Krepps, the officer helping Poppy/Becky with framing Mabel, Oliver and Charles for the murder. He and Poppy are in love, and decided to take part in the scheme for fame and money.

It was Officer Krepps all along!

What happens in the last moments of season three?

A year following solving the crime, it is opening night of Oliver’s new show, with Paul Rudd starring as Ben Glenroy, an actor who has some serious bad blood with Charles. Although we don’t know what has happened yet, the pair exchange terse words on stage, with Charles warning Ben to "stay away from her".

MORE: The harrowing true story behind new drama Under the Banner of Heaven

MORE: Disney+ new series delves into mass murder at wedding in Wedding Season - details

When the play begins, Ben only manages to get out a few words before collapsing and dying, setting the stage - pun intended - for season three. It looks like someone murdered Ben - and that Charles is set to be the prime suspect.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.