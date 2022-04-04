Justin Bieber's latest wedding photos with wife Hailey leave fans confused The singer and model legally married in 2018

Hours before Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber hit the red carpet at the 64th annual Grammy Awards wearing a flowing bridal-inspired gown, her real-life wedding dress was on full display in a series of throwback photos.

The Peaches singer, 28, and the mode, 25, legally married on 13 September 2018 before hosting a second celebration in South Carolina on 30 September 2019. Justin shared snaps of the couple's big day with his followers on Saturday 2 April, but they were left confused.

"Throwback [photos]: @joetermini," wrote Justin, and the snaps showed off Hailey's off-the-shoulder gown with long lace sleeves and a figure-hugging fit by the late Virgil Abloh from Off-White. She paired it with a veil embroidered with the phrase "'Till death do us part" while Justin looked dapper in a black suit and bowtie.

While his fans loved to see snaps of the loved-up couple, they weren't sure why he chose to post them – especially since the day didn't mark their wedding anniversary, but his mother Pattie's birthday.

The couple got married in 2018 and 2019

"On his mom's bd he's posting a throwback of his wedding?" commented one, and another added: "It's his mother's birthday yet he's posting Hailey smh. I'm over it." Others praised the snaps, writing: "Perfection," and: "Love."

One photo, however, did show the mother-of-the-groom dressed in a black sparkly gown as she hugged her son on his big day.

Hailey's one-of-a-kind dress is the most searched for celebrity gown of the past decade, beating the likes of Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande, according to research by photographic and printing experts Printique.

Justin's mother Pattie celebrated her birthday over the weekend

But she chose not to wear it for the entire day – Ocean's 8 star Hailey changed into a second halterneck dress for their wedding reception, which she layered underneath a Celine leather jacket with 'Wife' embroidered across the back, followed by a third fitted ivory satin slip dress which she paired with trainers as she hit the dance floor.

None of these looks were similar to her latest red carpet appearance in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Justin and Hailey were pictured at the Grammy Awards on Sunday

As the couple arrived at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Hailey looked ethereal in a gorgeous strapless silk slip dress by Saint Laurent, which was paired with elegant Elsa Peretti layered necklaces. Styled by Karla Welch, Hailey's loose number was reminiscent of a wedding dress, skimming her svelte figure and boasting a soft, floor-skimming train.

Justin looked equally as chic in an oversized grey suit by Balenciaga and a vibrant pink beanie hat.

