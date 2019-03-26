Justin Bieber fumes at troll who criticised his marriage to wife Hailey Baldwin Haters gonna hate

Justin Bieber has lashed out at an Instagram troll who criticised his marriage to wife Hailey Baldwin. The Baby singer admitted that he doesn't normally respond to nasty comments, but when an account named @jaileyisajoke claimed Justin only married Hailey to get back at his on-off ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, the newlywed felt compelled to reply. The original post read: "You are NOT in love with Hailey! You only married her to get back at SG."

But Justin, 25, was quick to call the troll "immature" and "mean-spirited". He wrote: "A logical person doesn't talk or think this way you should be ashamed of yourself really." The Canadian singer went on to admit: "I absolutely loved and love Selena she will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heels in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me."

The couple married last autumn

Justin added: "I've seen multiple people say things like this and will never respond again to a message like this because I don't like to even give it my energy, but this is a reply to all immature sick people who send Hailey hurtful messages like 'he always goes back to Selena' or 'Selena is better for him'. YOU HAVE NO IDEA MY LIFE AND WHATS good for me!! Hailey is my Bride period. If you don't like that or support that that means you don't support me."

The Lose Yourself singer and the American model tied the knot in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse, although their marriage wasn't confirmed until November. The couple had briefly dated at the start of 2016 but split, before reconciling in June 2018. Justin proposed two months later during a romantic getaway to the Bahamas.

Justin and Hailey announce engagement:

Hailey, 22, has previously admitted that she no longer reads comments on her social media accounts. "You still care to a certain extent," she told Cosmpolitan. "You really have to train your brain to be like, 'Okay, why do I even care?' I don't know these people, they don't know me, they're not a part of my life or my relationship or whatever it is. People can just be mean, and I feel like if you don't want it to get to you, then don't read it and allow it to affect your soul."

