Christine McGuinness on finding 'happiness' just months after split from Paddy McGuinness The couple separated in July

Christine McGuinness shared a joyous update on Tuesday after splitting from her husband Paddy McGuinness back in July.

MORE: Paddy McGuinness melts hearts with family post following shock split from wife Christine

Taking to Instagram, the 34-year-old posted a slew of stunning images which perfectly summed up her newfound 'happiness'.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Paddy McGuinness' wife Christine shares tour inside ultra-modern home

In the photos, the mum-of-three looked radiant as she posed for a series of candid snaps at an indoor coffee table. The star looked so chic in a cropped beige shirt which she teamed with a pair of high-waisted flares.

MORE: Paddy and Christine McGuinness' modern mansion where they're raising three kids

MORE: Christine McGuinness makes rare comment about raising three children with autism

Christine finished off her relaxed look with a pair of sporty white trainers, a choker necklace and a nude manicure. As for her makeup, the model sported a bronzed complexion and elevated her glam look with fluttery eyelashes and a nude lip.

Christine looked radiant

She captioned her post: "Happiness is my favourite accessory," followed by a grinning emoji.

Fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Beaming from ear to ear… you are glowing! Best revenge ever," whilst a second penned: "Beautiful lady inside and out".

"You look like a lady going places well done Christine," wrote a third, and a fourth added: "You deserve all the happiness in the world".

The couple went their separate ways in July this year

Christine's upbeat post comes after she separated from her husband, Paddy, after 11 years of marriage. At the time of their split, the former couple penned a joint statement on Instagram which read: "A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus as always is to continue loving and supporting our children.

"This was not an easy decision to make but we’re moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children. We'll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together."

More recently, Christine discussed the emotional toll of their shock split.

Paddy and Christine share three children together

She continued: "I'll be honest, I'm not going to lie, I'm not going to come on and say, 'I'm fine. I'm just having a little quiet time'. I'm really not fine.

"There's been far too much on my plate recently, but I'm doing OK. I'm having more good days than bad."

Christine and Paddy, 49, share three young children - eight-year-old twins Leo and Penelope, and five-year-old Felicity.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.