Paddy McGuinness melts hearts with family post following shock split from wife Christine

Paddy McGuinness had plenty to smile about on Sunday after the TV host turned 49.

Taking to Instagram, the former Take Me Out host melted hearts with a sweet snap of the birthday cards he received from his three children. The handmade cards featured an array of foam stickers, pink crystal gems, and handwritten messages.

Paddy shared a snap of the three cards alongside a heartfelt message which read: "Best part of the day! Birthdays, Christmas, Father's Day, I love a homemade card off the kids. Thank you, Leo, Penelope and Felicity."

The star's fans were quick to share their well-wishes, with one eager fan writing: "Happy Birthday Padds. Hope your having the bestest day!!!" whilst a second penned: "Those cards are fabulous Paddy", followed by a red heart emoji.

The presenter received some heartwarming post

Impressed by their handiwork, a third fan remarked: "Beautiful birthday cards from your children Paddy" and a fourth added: "Those are the best type of cards!... So precious".

And yesterday, the comedian shed a light on a rather unusual birthday celebration. To mark his 49th year, Paddy showed off his fitness levels by performing 49 impressive press-ups.

Documenting his milestone achievement, the dad-of-three captioned his post: "49 for 49 and feeling fine! Happy Birthday to all my fellow Leos!!!! Hope y'all have a wonderful Birthday. Did I mention it's my birthday today?"

Paddy and Christine share three children together

Paddy's upbeat appearance comes in the wake of his shock split from his wife of 11 years Christine McGuinness. Last month, the couple announced their decision to go their separate ways after 15 years together.

Announcing the news via Instagram, the duo candidly penned: "This was not an easy decision to make but we're moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children.

The duo live in Cheshire

"We'll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together."

Christine and Paddy, 48, are proud parents to Penelope, nine, Felicity, six, and Leo, nine.

