Paddy McGuinness puts marriage woes behind him as he enjoys fun birthday night out

Paddy McGuinness turned 49 on Monday, and the TV host continued his birthday celebrations well into the evening.

Accompanied by his friends from Question of Sport, the dad-of-three appeared to enjoy a lively evening. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Paddy shared a group selfie featuring Olympic medallist Sam Quek and sports pundit Ugo Monye.

WATCH: Paddy McGuinness' wife Christine shares tour inside ultra-modern home

In a separate photo, Paddy was photographed alongside Ugo as the duo showed off their matching printed T-shirts emblazoned with a funky geometric logo.

Earlier that evening, the former Take Me Out host made a hilarious confession whilst in the back of a cab. Addressing his fans, Paddy said: "Don't judge me but for my birthday I've been bought a man bag. I’ve succumbed. I love it!"

The presenter enjoyed a night out with his friends

Paddy's fun night out comes after he mentioned his wife Christine for the first time since their shock split last month. Taking to his Instagram Stories on the day of his birthday, the TV star made a reference to his ex and said: "To be honest I can think of better ways to celebrate, but to be fair, Christine and the kids have given me an hour off, to do a little bit of birthday training."

The presenter proceeded to pull off an impressive 49 press-ups paying tribute to his 49th. Documenting his milestone achievement, the dad-of-three captioned his post: "49 for 49 and feeling fine! Happy Birthday to all my fellow Leos!!!!

"Hope y'all have a wonderful Birthday. Did I mention it's my birthday today?"

Christine and Paddy tied the knot in 2011

Paddy's upbeat appearance comes in the wake of his shock split from his wife of 11 years Christine McGuinness. Last month, the couple announced their decision to go their separate ways after 15 years together.

Announcing the news via Instagram, the duo candidly penned: "This was not an easy decision to make but we're moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children.

"We'll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together."

