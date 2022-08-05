Christine McGuinness teases exciting new venture following split from ex-husband Paddy The model was all smiles

Christine McGuinness gave fans a glimpse of her exciting new project on Thursday following her shock split from ex-husband Paddy McGuinness in July.

Taking to Instagram, the Real Housewives of Cheshire star shared a cryptic post which included a snap of the former model smiling on a bench surrounded by camera equipment and a personalised suitcase bearing her 'CM' initials.

Dressed for the balmy weather, Christine opted to wear a pair of denim shorts, a bright cerise pink jacket, and a pair of blue and white Nike trainers.

She wore her platinum blonde locks loose around her shoulders and finished off her look with a bold pink lip and lashings of mascara.

Christine shared an exciting update on her social media

The 34-year-old captioned her enigmatic post: "And suddenly you know… It's time to start something new and trust the magic of beginnings ✨🎥".

Her fans went berserk in the comment section, with many wishing Christine good luck in her new venture. "Here's to a new chapter", wrote one, whilst a second penned: "Go girl! You have the world at your feet. Here's to the future and much more."

Another fan remarked: "Good luck and smash it gorgeous lady" and a fourth noted: "Wishing you nothing but happiness and all the very best in everything you do."

The model was in high spirits at the Women's EURO final

The model's exciting news comes in the wake of her shock split from ex-husband, Paddy McGuinness. Last month, the couple announced their decision to split after 15 years together.

Posting a joint statement on their respective Instagram accounts, the duo penned: "We hadn't planned on sharing this publicly until we were ready but after the lack of privacy surrounding our personal life, we feel left with no other option but to clarify.

"A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus as always is to continue loving and supporting our children.

Paddy and Christine tied the knot in June 2011

"This was not an easy decision to make but we’re moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children. We’ll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together."

Christine and Paddy, 48, are proud parents to Penelope, nine, Felicity, six, and Leo, nine.

