Newly-single Christine McGuinness showcases stunning results of ‘gym therapy’

Christine McGuinness has been slowly easing back into normality following her split from Paddy McGuinness, and on Thursday, the mum-of-three shared a glimpse of her 'gym therapy' routine.

Taking to Instagram, Christine treated her fans to a variety of short clips documenting her impressive morning workout session.

Filming herself at the gym, the former model completed several sets of intense arm and leg exercises, before finishing with a calming yoga routine.

The 34-year-old looked amazing in her workout gear which did well to accentuate her impressive abs and sculpted legs.

Christine showed off her impressive physique

Sharing the update with her fans, Christine captioned her post: "It's been a while, but I need this today. Once the kiddies go back to school, I can get myself back into a good routine.

"Shoutout to all the parents and carers who are juggling work, kids and life right now. You're doing great. #BackToSchool is almost here!"

Her fans rushed to heap praise on the star, with one writing: "She's back [spark emoji] we love to see it," whilst a second penned: "Keep up the good work, looking beautiful as ever."

The couple announced their split in July this year

"Wow Christine, you really are one strong woman," wrote a third, whilst a fourth added: "Hard work pays off, you look amazing."

Christine's upbeat appearance comes after she enjoyed a solo beach trip earlier this month. Taking some time for herself, the star paid a visit to Devon where she soaked up the sun and paused to reflect on "how precious life is."

In one short clip shared on her social media, the 34-year-old could be seen standing on a pile of pebbles soaking up the magical sunset unravelling before her. She looked incredible in her timeless black bikini consisting of a sporty top and thong-style bottoms.

Christine soaked up the sunshine

The mum-of-three teamed her sultry swimwear with a pair of oversized sunglasses, stud earrings and a chunky ring. She wore her platinum blonde locks loose for the ultimate tousled waves.

Christine's recent Instagram posts come in the wake of her shock split from husband Paddy. In July, the couple announced their decision to go their separate ways after 15 years together.

Christine and Paddy, 48, are proud parents to Penelope, nine, Felicity, six, and Leo, nine.

