Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan spark romance rumours after sweet social media interaction

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan have sparked rumours of a rekindled romance after the former lovebirds endorsed one another on social media.

The couple, who previously dated for three years, previously split at the start of June when fans noticed that the football star had deleted all photographs and mentions of model Mia from his Instagram page.

And it seems the couple have managed to find their way back to one another after 19-year-old Romeo mentioned Mia in his Instagram Stories on Thursday evening.

Taking to his social media account, the football star reposted a video of Mia's latest collaboration with fashion designer Victoria Beckham.

Romeo and Mia dated for three years

Victoria shared news of the exciting launch on her personal Instagram account. Alongside a promotional video, she penned: "MIA REGAN X VICTORIA BECKHAM. Exclusive drop at 10AM GMT tomorrow, available only at VictoriaBeckham and at 36 Dover Street."

Fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one commenting: "Glad to see Mia again with the Beckhams," whilst a second penned: "Awwww love to see it!!"

"Yay, Mia is so beautiful," wrote a third, and a fourth added: "LOVE IT," followed by a string of flame emojis.

This isn't the first time fans have commented on Mia and Romeo's reported reunion. Eagle-eyed Instagram followers went wild two weeks ago after Romeo left Mia a touching "x" on one of her photos.

"Peace is restored," wrote one, whilst a second gushed: "I think you're still in love with her".

Model Mia has joined forces with Victoria's fashion brand

Budding model Mia appeared to cement the romance rumours after she similarly re-posted Victoria's video, captioning the clip "Exciting," followed by a series of heart emojis.

The news comes after Mia and Romeo struggled to make their long-distance relationship work. At the time, a source said that they decided to part ways owing to their hectic schedules and long-distance relationship struggles.

The 19-year-old is based in London

Whilst the footballer refused to comment on his split, their separation appeared amicable after Romeo's parents, Victoria and David, continued to like Mia's social media posts.

The duo started dating in May 2019 and while it's not been confirmed how they initially met, reports say that it is expected they were first introduced while running in the same social circles.

