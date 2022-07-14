Romeo Beckham pens message to mum Victoria since split with girlfriend Mia Regan The star is a doting brother

Romeo Beckham took to social media on Wednesday to share a message with his fabulous fashion mogul mum Victoria Beckham, since his recent reported split from girlfriend Mia Regan.

The message came as the former Spice Girl chatted to her fans on Instagram about the potential of making a TikTok account and middle son Romeo made it known that he was a huge fan of the idea.

In the video, Victoria addresses her fans and says: "James is going on and on and on about who i need to engage with TikTok…guess I need to get into it."

She then added a poll to her Instagram Stories asking her 30.2 million fans "So what do we think… should I join TikTok?!"

Romeo shared the message on Instagram

Resharing the video on Instagram of the mother-of-four, the footballer penned: "About time mum…" with a laughing face and red love heart emoji.

Younger brother Cruz also chimed in and wrote, "Bout time @victoriabeckham is joining TikTok," as he too reshared the video on Instagram.

On Tuesday, Romeo broke his silence following his reported split with girlfriend Mia Regan.

The 19-year-old took to Instagram hours after it was reported that he and model Mia ended their long-distance relationship, and avoided making any mention of the split.

The footballer is the spitting image of his mother Victoria

David and Victoria's son, who currently lives in Miami, posted several posts, including a video of him walking through the streets of the city.

He later posted two different photos from inside his home, one showing him drinking a mango juice, and another showing off the cutest bracelet, a gift to his sister Harper, who turned 11 years old at the weekend.

The Inter Miami player has deleted all traces of Mia from his Instagram other than one photo standing behind her on a fabulous boat trip.

News of Romeo and Mia's came as the teenager celebrated a major career achievement – scoring his first goal with football team Inter Miami.

The pair were together for three years but the situation appears to have remained amicable as Romeo, Victoria and David, all liked Mia's latest post, which showed a recap of her week, including a trip to Wimbledon and several photos of her and her parents.

