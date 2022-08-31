Romeo Beckham's guilty pleasure revealed – and it's not what you'd expect This one took us by surprise...

Romeo Beckham has revealed his go-to sweet treat with fans online – and it's a bit of a surprise. We know that the Beckhams maintain a healthy lifestyle with diet and exercise being core components of their day-to-day routine, yet Romeo's guilty pleasure is something of a step in the opposite direction.

SEE: Inside David and Victoria Beckham's amazing home gym

The middle Beckham son and footballer shared that his fridge is full of Cadbury's Twirl bars – and we're only the slightest bit jealous. Romeo posted a photo holding a half-eaten Twirl bar to his Instagram Stories, captioning the tasty snap: "Wow, beautiful."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham looks unreal in daring bodycon mini dress

Mum Victoria also took to social media to show off Romeo's fridge contents – a vast supply of Twirl bars. She captioned the funny image: "The contents of @romeobeckham fridge!!!" There was even a Cadbury's Flake tossed into the chocolately equation – which we must admit, looks incredibly tempting.

READ: David Beckham reveals truth behind emotional pitchside photo with son Romeo

Romeo is currently based in Miami as he starts out on his professional sporting career. While we're sure he enforces the diet of an athlete most days, the occasional cheat day definitely won't hurt.

Romeo revealed his favourite snack via social media

The Beckham kids have learnt the importance of nutrition from their fashion designer mum, Victoria. Victoria enjoys a healthy, balanced diet that is mainly dairy free. VB's diet is full of skin-loving ingredients and nutrient-rich superfoods that are no doubt a testament to her radiant skin and slender shape.

The middle Beckham son has a sweet tooth

Victoria's husband David previously said his wife "only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables; she will very rarely deviate from that." The football star revealed the former Spice Girl had eaten the same meal every day since the day he met her, more than 25 years ago. Now that is commitment.

MORE: Victoria Beckham shares photo from home gym in lime green lycra

She also follows a strict exercise regime. Victoria told The Guardian’s Weekend magazine that her exercise routine begins between 5.30am and 6am with a 7km run on the treadmill, which is "a mix of uphill fast walking, jogging, running. That’s the only time I watch TV – boxsets, documentaries – so I look forward to that. It takes 45 minutes."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.