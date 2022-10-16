David Beckham reminisces about family life with unseen holiday photo The Beckham brood looks so happy

The Beckham family members are often in all different corners of the globe, and in a new Instagram post, shared by David Beckham, suggests the father-of-four is reminiscing over times when the clan were all together.

David, who is currently in New York, shared a picture of his wife Victoria, and their four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, on a hike, captioned: "Love you all." The photo looks to have been taken a few years ago, as ten-year-old Harper looks tiny in the snap.

David followed the wholesome snap with a photo of his eldest and youngest child, Brooklyn and Harper, snugged up in what appears to be a safari wagon, hinting the family was on a hike somewhere rather exciting!

Victoria, who is also in New York currently, and Romeo both reposted the hiking photo, suggesting they too miss family times.

The mum-of-four also reshared David's photo of Brooklyn and Harper, writing: "We love you Brooklyn."

David Beckham posted this throwback photo of a family hike

Victoria was overcome with emotion when she spotted Brooklyn in the front row of her Paris Fashion Week show in September.

The star put her hands to her mouth as she passed by son Brooklyn, who lovingly smiled at his mother as she blew a kiss to him.

David also posted this cute photo of Harper and Brooklyn

As she stepped out, Victoria embraced her husband, David, and her close friend Eva Longoria.

Also in the crowd for the event were other family members, including Victoria's sister Louise Adams.