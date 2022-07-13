Mia Regan shows off stunning hair transformation after reported split from Romeo Beckham The couple started dating in 2019

Mia Regan appears to be keeping herself distracted following her alleged split from Romeo Beckham. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 19-year model shared a snap of herself showing off newly-trimmed locks.

"The best @lillibridger @larrykinghair [star and heart emojis]," she simply wrote, adding a cutting hair emoji.

Although Mia is yet to comment on the reported break-up, the teenager has been keeping fans updated with various social media posts – including a new TikTok video.

In her most recent one, Mia was seen wearing a personalised necklace from one of her favourite jewellery brands Tyger by The Tail, which says 'mooch' on it - Romeo's nickname for her when they were in a relationship.

However, earlier this week, it was reported that Mia and Romeo, also 19, broke up after three years of dating. Whilst the footballer is not opening up about his split, it seems to be amicable as only four days ago he and his parents, Victoria and David, liked Mia's social media posts.

Mia shared this snap of her new hair

Last month, they gave fans a small glimpse inside their long-distance relationship. Taking to Instagram, the aspiring footballer - who is based in Miami while his model partner resides in London - shared a small clip of the couple doing a video call. "Long-distance," wrote Mia, while Romeo commented: "I miss youuuuuuu."

He also uploaded a candid throwback shot of the two. "My girl [white heart emoji]," the former model simply said.

The pair became "Instagram official" in September 2019 when the blonde beauty took to her social page to wish Romeo a happy 17th birthday - they had actually begun dating months prior.

