Brooklyn Beckham pictured at Nicola Peltz's family house as his family relax on their superyacht Preparations are underway!

With less than 48 hours to go until they become husband and wife, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are making the most of their free time before showdown whilst the Beckham cohort are enjoying Miami from a very lavish perspective.

Pictures published by the MailOnline on Thursday show Brooklyn whizzing around on a golf buggy with his friends at the Peltz family mansion in Palm Beach and looking a little bit sunburnt.

The Beckhams on the other hand were lapping up the sun rays as David, Victoria, Harper, ten, Romeo, 19, and his girlfriend Mia Regan enjoyed some quality time on the £5million family superyacht ahead of the nuptials.

In the collection of snaps, Romeo could be seen cuddling up to Mia whilst they sunbathed on the impressive vessel and David and Victoria were relaxing on the stunning white sofa.

Mia wore baggy swim shorts and a yellow cropped vest on the superyacht

Soon-to-be father-in-law David started his preparations on Thursday as he was pictured enjoying a coffee at his "favourite place in MIAMI for [his] cortadito," and posted to his Instagram Stories standing outside Enriqueta's Sandwich Shop.

In a selection of snaps from the coffee run, David is wearing a stylish blue shirt and is photographed with staff members at the shop.

In a group shot of David standing in the kitchen with the staff, he wrote: "La Familia" and "The best cubano in town."

David couldn't help but pose for a photo at his favourite Miami coffee spot

Back at the wedding venue, official preparations are full steam ahead as white marquees are being set up along the seafront at the £76million Palm Beach estate known as Montsorrel.

At the estate, Nicola let her fans in on how she was preparing for the day and showed her followers the pre-wedding beauty regime she and her brother Bradley Peltz underwent on Wednesday.

The treatments included facials and massages and Rebecca Faria, Nicola's masseuse was even flown in especially from LA to help Nicola prepare for the big day - how exciting!

