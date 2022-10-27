Lorraine Kelly's diary: Inside the star's Africa adventure with her husband Steve

Lorraine Kelly has shared all the details from her amazing adventure in Africa with her husband Steve.

READ: Lorraine Kelly encounters one of the most endangered animals on Namibia adventure

In her HELLO! column this week, the TV presenter took a break from the small-screen for the trip of a lifetime in Namibia. It was such a special trip for the couple as they got to see incredible animals in their natural habitat including elephants, lions, leopards, rhinos, zebras and giraffes.

Read more from what Lorraine got up to below...

I have been so lucky to travel to some incredible parts of the world, but there's something about Africa that grabs hold of your heart and pulls you back time and time again.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly's diary this week

Just before Covid, my husband Steve and I planned a self drive camping trip to Namibia. We had an amazing time driving around Botswana on our own and sleeping in a tent on top of the Jeep, and really wanted to revisit Namibia and do the same.

We had to delay our adventure until this year, but it was well worth the wait. You have everything you need on your hired jeep. There’s a wee fridge for milk and butter, a two ring gas cooker and the tent pops up easily and sleeps two, as long as you don’t mind a bit of a squeeze!

Lorraine saw elephants, lions, leopards, rhinos, zebras and giraffes

It is probably best if you are VERY good friends. You can stock up on basic essentials like pasta and tins of chilli and cup-a-soup at the supermarket in Windhoek and there are a few little shops along the way to replenish. As well as camping we stopped at a couple of lodges to get a proper shower, a much comfier bed, and some decent grub.

REVEALED: Lorraine Kelly's sweet moment with penguin at London Zoo

CUTE: Lorraine Kelly's silky belted dress has the most showstopping detail

We saw some incredible animals including elephants, lions, leopards, rhinos, zebras and giraffes, as well as all kinds of antelope, and some stunning birds. We were able to get really close to a family of lions with cheeky little cubs while taking care not to disturb them, and also went rhino trekking in the bush with the guides who protect them from poachers and made sure we keep a safe distance.

The star advises stocking up on basic essentials like pasta and tins of chilli

This year in Namibia alone over 60 rhino have been butchered for their horns which are used in Chinese medicine. Just like pangolin scales, rhino horn is made of keratin, the same stuff as your fingernails.

It’s cruel, shocking and senseless, but conservationists won't give up trying to save wild animals in trouble. I always remember what a wise guide told me many years ago.

"All we shoot is film and all we kill is time." It's been a wonderful experience and I'm heading home soon and back to work on Monday. See you then ITV at 9am.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.