Lorraine Kelly's silky belted dress has the most showstopping detail

Lorraine Kelly debuted her most high fashion look of the week as she presented ITV's Lorraine on Wednesday morning. The floaty silk gown was a showstopper!

The 62-year-old's dress was a pure silk maxi-length shirt dress featuring a matching belt and gorgeous embroidery and tiny buttons. Lorraine beamed as she posed for the camera and aside from a lively pop of bright, contrasting red nail polish, the presenter kept the rest of her look understated and natural, from her fresh-faced makeup to her nude pointed court shoes.

Lorraine looked graceful in her cobalt blue dress - we love the billowy sleeve detail that elevated her daytime look to perfection.

Lorraine's silk gown wowed fans

Fashion fans were thrilled when the mum of one captioned her Instagram post: "Today's dress @me_andem - shoes @thisiswhistles - thanks @helenhandmakeup @bronaghwebster #fashion #blue" and her 500k followers immediately showered her with compliments

"Gorgeous colour. Looks beautiful on you," commented one fan while a fellow Scot cheerfully added: "Bonny in blue."

Fans quickly hunted down Lorraine's ME+EM dress and one fan commented: "Lovely dress and colour really suits you. Out of my price range though."

Lorraine's dress is available to purchase directly from ME+EM for £495 and we have also found a stunning bargain investment piece from Mint Velvet for a fraction of the price.

Silk Godet Maxi Shirt Dress, £495, ME+EM

Belted Shirt Dress, £149, Mint Velvet

On Monday, Lorraine delighted her 500k-strong Instagram fanbase by sharing a throwback photograph of her Princess Diana-esque wedding dress to celebrate her 30th wedding anniversary. Fans came out in force to gush over the mum of one's white, embroidered princess-style dress, describing the photo as "inspirational."

