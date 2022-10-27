Michael Strahan's four children do not agree with this assumption about famous dad The GMA star is a doting father and stepfather

Michael Strahan is an incredibly popular daytime host, brightening up the mornings of Good Morning America viewers during the weekdays.

The TV favorite was previously a football champion and has won many awards for his sporting success, which were highlighted on Wednesday's show as he revealed he was being inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

As he looked back at photos of himself playing football at school and college, his co-star Robin Roberts revealed that the hall of fame had described Michael as: "Without a doubt, one of the most feared players in NFL history."

VIDEO: All we know about Michael Strahan's family life

Michael was quick to admit that this was something his children would strongly disagree with, replying: "Try telling my kids that!" "I can't use it, the kids don't buy it anyway. Men used to fear me, the kids don't."

Away from work, Michael enjoys nothing more than spending time with his children and beloved pet dog Enzo.

The former football star has properties around the United States but primarily bases himself in the Upper West Side of Manhattan, close to the GMA studios.

Michael Strahan revealed his children most definitely don't find him fearful in a fun TV chat

His teenage twin daughters Sophia and Isabella also spend a lot of time there with him, splitting their time between his home and their mom's - his ex-wife, Jean Strahan.

In a previous interview in the New York Times, Michael opened up about living in the Upper West Side.

He said: "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it. you see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs. One thing I love about the neighbourhood, when you go into places, it's not like, 'Michael!' I'm another person who's just there."

The GMA star is a fun hands-on father

As well as his twins, Michael is also father to grown-up children Michael Jr. and Tanita, who he shares with ex-wife Wanda Hutchins. He is also stepfather to Wanda's older son Dorian, who is has a close bond with.

While Michael is quite private when it comes to his family life, he occasionally shares photos of his children on social media during special occasions, such as holidays and birthdays.

