Lorraine Kelly's sweet moment with penguin at London Zoo

Lorraine Kelly had a special moment with a penguin at London Zoo she had adopted in 2014.

READ: Lorraine Kelly talks about her return to work

Away from the small-screen, the TV presenter admitted she is "a little obsessed" with the "funny, cheeky, brave little creatures". Lorraine has made an emotional plea and revealed how people can help support the international conservation charity ZSL.

Find out more in Lorraine's HELLO! column below...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly's latest diary here

I was given such a treat recently when I was allowed into the penguin enclosure at London Zoo to say a special hello to my namesake "Lorraine", a cute little Humboldt penguin I adopted in 2014 and it meet her best pal Roo.

It was all to launch a special limited edition range of T-shirts to support the Zoo's work helping save animals in danger of extinction. Of course as I am more than a little obsessed by penguins, I had to design a T-shirt featuring these funny, cheeky, brave little creatures.

Lorraine poses with the penguins

Other celebrities who have designed their own special T-shirts include supermodel Twiggy, McFly's Dougie Poynter and naturalist Steve Blackshall.

Buying the T-shirt is a great way to support the international conservation charity ZSL, and help their vital work and support the animals they look after. It was so lovely to be so close to the penguins and get to give them fishy treats.

MORE: Lorraine Kelly reveals weight loss secrets as she enjoys holiday in Spain

READ: Lorraine Kelly reveals struggle with COVID as she details nasty symptoms

I was lucky enough to see them in their wild when I went to Antarctica and South Georgia five years ago. We saw hundreds of thousands of King Penguins and I spent hours watching them waddling around on shore and then elegantly swimming out to sea.

I also loved spending time looking at lots of naughty gentoos, beautiful rockhoppers and Adélie penguins. It was such a special trip and a real privilege to get so close to penguins in the wild.

The TV presenter really enjoyed getting to see the penguins up close in the wild

I can't wait to go back one day and even go further south to see Emperor Penguins, the biggest and most impressive of them all. Until then I can just wallow in the brilliant David Attenborough documentary series "Frozen Planet 2" which is what your TV is for. I really hope you like my design.

Revealed: HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards 2022 Meet our Star Mum winner

Exclusive: Davina McCall makes rare comment about partner Michael after Inspiration Award win

You can shop online now and order your T-shirt, for children and adults, sizes extra small to extra large. You can really help make a difference. There’s more information @ZSLLondonZoo and @OfficialZSL.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.