Dame Kelly Holmes makes emotional revelation during Black History Month - 'I lived in fear for many many years'

Dame Kelly Holmes is the epitome of what it means to be a strong woman, as a double gold medallist and Sergeant in the British Army it is difficult to imagine a situation where the Olympic champion could ever feel scared.

MORE: Meet the celebrity judges at this year's Inspiration Awards

However, in a recent speech the star made during Black History Month at HELLO's inspiration awards, Kelly candidly confessed that that is exactly what she felt for years before finding the courage to reveal her true self to the world and coming out as a gay woman earlier this year.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Holmes gives emotinal speech at HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards

Accepting her award for, the Trailblazer of the Year, the star opened up whilst standing confidently on stage at the Corinthia Hotel in central London, explaining: "I've lived in fear for many many years, 34 years of fear of being in the LGBT community and not being able to publicly say that because of a lot of other stipulations put in place in the army."

SEE: Frankie Bridge, Rochelle Humes and Carol Vorderman exude glamour at the Inspiration Awards

Exclusive: Frankie Bridge fights back tears as she details mental health struggle at Inspiration Awards

Throughout the moving speech, Kelly explained that her life "purpose" has shifted from being an army veteran and retired Olympic athlete, to being a voice for those who don't have one, a role she certainly doesn't take lightly.

Kelly looked sensational at the event

The star explained: "I thought my destiny was in the army and being an olympian champaion and up to a certain point it was but I really believe now, my purpose is to try to make a difference for people who don't have a voice."

"What I do care [about] is that I make a difference for others and I will do my utmost to have a voice for all those still struggling to this day, to normalise the conversation that everybody deserves to be who they want to be and I deserve to stand side by side with all of you…"

Beaming as she made her statement, the weight off of Kelly's shoulders could be felt with every word she said, as she compared her previous experiences of socialising at special events to having a "brick wall" in front of her out of fear for being "outed," one which everyone will agree she has well and truly smashed to the ground.

Kelly was pictured with her friend Linda Robson

Having harboured her secret since the age of 18, the star publicly came out in June 2022 to the Daily Mirror. Since the inspirational move, Kelly has released, Being Me, a heartfelt documentary, where she shared her incredible journey of getting to where she is today.

READ: The Diana Award’s Tessy Ojo talks making change happen, Michelle Obama and the Royal family

Kelly has always been a champion, after battling through the ranks in the military as well as being an athelete, but also in her personal life prior to her latest revelation having pushed through adversity to achieve her goals as a single parent household living on a council estate.

It is, therefore no wonder the star is the recipient of HELLO!'s Trailblazer award as she truly paved the way for so many people like herself. To quote the presenter of the award Rochelle Humes, who cited the athlete as her inspiration, she has added: "A whole new layer of inspiration, there is nobody who deserves this award more than [sic] you do."

Read Kelly's full speech here:

"Firstly, to HELLO! thank you so, so much for this award. It really does mean a huge amount, especially in the place I am now. When I was 14, I always was inspired by the British Army and the Olympics and going through my career. I thought my destiny was actually being an Olympian and Olympic champion.

"And up to a certain point it was, but actually what I really believe now, my purpose is to try and make a difference for those that don't have a voice. I've lived in fear for many, many is 34 years of fear of being in the LGBT community and not being able to publicly say that because of a lot of other stipulations that were put in place in the Army.

MORE: PR Eva Simpson details touching work with Lenny Henry and meeting King Charles on her quest for change

"I won't go into that too much. You can watch my documentary, Being Me if you'd like to, if you don't know what that is. But recently I've met a huge amount of people from the military and the LGBT community who I know are still suffering to this day for so many reasons, because of the barriers that are put in place in society of people just being their true self.

"I'm no different to the person that you cheered around the track maybe, you know, who was inspired by his Olympian. You know, I've been a gay woman since I was 18, but for the first time in my life, I can be free to be me and it means a huge amount to me because I'm sure there's many in this room that live with fear for different reasons in their lives.

READ: Exclusive: Davina McCall makes rare comment about partner Michael after Inspiration Award win

"And that's why we're here today. But I can't explain how much it's changed me as a person. I'm happy. I feel like I can be in these events and just talk normally to people and not have a brick wall up in front of me. And being someone that doesn't want to engage for fear of being outed or fear for judgment, I don't really care now what people think of me in that realm.

"What I do care [about] is that I make a difference to others and I will do my utmost to have a voice for all those still struggling to this day to normalize the conversation that everybody deserves to be who they want to be. And I just have to stand side by side with all of you…so thank you so much."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.