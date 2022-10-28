Michael Strahan leaves viewers emotional as he fulfills dream of young cancer sufferer

Michael Strahan has legions of loyals fans stemming from both his TV career and his past as an NFL athlete - and he made one of their dreams come true on Thursday.

The GMA star and his co-hosts welcomed someone very special into the studios and when Lara Spencer posted the story and photos on Instagram, fans were welling up.

MORE: Michael Strahan delivers exciting career news live on GMA

Alongside several photos and clips, Lara shared details of a young boy's visit to his hero as he continues his fight against cancer.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michael Strahan's family life - all we know

"What a special day we had with Booth Garnett at GMA," she wrote. "This little guy is from my hometown. His dad is a friend who has shared with me Booth's battle with Acute lymphoblastic leukemia."

MORE: Inside GMA star's epic homes - Michael Strahan, Ginger Zee and more

MORE: Inside Michael Strahan’s public fall out with former co-star Kelly Ripa

She continued: "Booth adores football and of course @michaelstrahan! So today was huge for him--he got to measure his "future QB" hands against Michael's, try out George's "anchor chair", and watch the magic happen in the control room.

Michael made the young boy's dream come true

"And at the end of his visit this wise 7 year old shared with us the two things he has in common with Stray. #1-a passionate love for all things Giants. And #2--well--go to the 4th shot to hear for yourself. Made us all laugh out loud. And before he left - holding his dad's hand - Booth gave us all blue bracelets that read #BattlelikeBooth."

MORE: GMA's Michael Strahan stuns fans with divisive meal choice

MORE: GMA's Michael Strahan touches on agonizing family loss in emotional message from inside home

The heartwarming visit sparked a huge reaction from Lara and Michael's social media followers who commented with crying emojis and kind words and prayers.

The GMA crew all helped to make the day special for Booth

"God bless this little boy. Thanks for giving him this special day," wrote one, while a second added: "This story made me tear up. What a special boy. God bless him with a quick recovery. Thank you for this story," and a third remarked: "Such a happy boy. Sending prayers to him and his family."

One of his teachers also commented and thanked GMA for making it happen: "So awesome! I teach at Booth’s school and he excitedly told us all about it! Thanks to you all," she added.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.