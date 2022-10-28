Lisa Faulkner shares ultra-rare photos of daughter Billie during Parisian getaway The TV chef is a doting mum-of-one

Lisa Faulkner delighted fans with a slew of rare snaps of her daughter Billie from their latest mother-daughter trip to Paris.

Taking to Instagram, the 50-year-old posted a short reel of holiday snaps, including various sweet shots of her 16-year-old daughter Billie, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Coghill.

The mother-daughter duo appear to have enjoyed their dreamy getaway which included trips to Montmartre, a stop-off at the Eiffel Tower and a dose of retail therapy down The Avenue des Champs-Élysées.

"Such a lovely few days with my girl in Paris! We managed to fit quite a lot in and walked and tubed everywhere," Lisa wrote in the caption.

Lisa and Billie took the Eurostar to Paris

She continued: "Montmartre, Eiffel Tower, Moulin Rouge, Bateaux Mouches, The Louvre to name but a few! We ate a few crepes and I spoke a little French and it was so hot and sunny!!

"Loved spending time with my B too. I'm not sure my pics or my very dodgy reel did it justice, we stayed in a lovely hotel near the arc de triomphe… Next time we will stay longer. A Bientot Paris! X".

Fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Aww, lovely video of you both," whilst a second penned: "Ahh love this! Looks like many happy memories were made xx".

The duo enjoyed a sweet bonding trip

"The glittering Eiffel Tower, I would never tire of watching it!" noted a third, and a fourth added: "Love this! Hope you had a fab time in Paris".

Lisa's Parisian getaway comes after she and husband John Torode celebrated three blissful years of marriage. On Monday, the former EastEnders actress uploaded a throwback snap from their wedding reception, giving fans another glimpse of her second wedding gown.

In the caption, she gushed: "Happy anniversary my @johntorodecooks… 3 wonderful years married to you. What a beautiful wedding.

The loved-up couple tied the knot in 2019

"Have sat and looked at our wedding video and the happiness in everyone's faces. You bring me so much joy. I love you so very much. Thank you for being my husband."

Meanwhile, the MasterChef judge remarked: "Happy anniversary my incredibly wonderful wife @lisafaulknercooks. I love you [heart emojis]."

John, 57, and Lisa started dating in 2015 and got engaged four years later. They tied the knot in a beautiful autumnal wedding in 2019, just months before the nation went into lockdown.

