Christie Brinkley's model daughter Sailor stuns in metallic bralette and silver hot pants

Christie Brinkley's youngest daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook embraced spooky season in the most incredible sparkly ensemble.

Taking to Instagram, the 24-year-old budding model posted a slew of outfit photos – and it's fair to say, she nailed the brief!

Embodying Natalie Portman's character, Alice, from hit movie, Closer, the blonde beauty opted for an eye-catching outfit featuring tiny silver shorts and a striking purple bralette embellished with stars and cascading silver tassels.

Sailor completed her bold look with a candyfloss pink wig, winged eyeliner and a glossy lip.

Quoting a memorable line from the film, Sailor captioned her snaps: "Lying is the most fun a girl can have without taking her clothes off."

Her fans raced to the comments section to heap praise on the star, with one writing: "I LOVE that movie!! Great costume choice!!" whilst a second penned: "You gorgeous girl!! So, so, so good!"

"Okay you NAILED it though!" wrote a third, and a fourth added: "Haha! My first thought was, she looks just like Natalie Portman in Closer and then I proceeded to look at the rest of your pictures. Dead ringer Sailor!"

Sailor's Halloween transformation comes after she opened up about her mental health in a candid social media post. Earlier this month, Sailor marked World Mental Health Day by sharing a raw account of her own struggles with depression and anxiety.

In the moving letter, the model admitted she had been suffering with her mental health since she was a child, sharing that her panic attacks started when she was just 11 or 12 years old.

"I thought I was having an allergic reaction," she wrote in her Instagram post. "I couldn't breathe and it felt like my throat was getting smaller by the second."

She added: "I overthought every single one of my social interactions. I turned down jobs due to overwhelming sadness appearing out of nowhere. I failed to remember memories my friends could recall. I could never trust a moment of joy."

Touching on how she sought help through friends and family, Sailor penned: "Once I asked for help and was honest with myself about how I was feeling and what I was doing to cope with it my life changed."

