Christie Brinkley's model daughter dazzles in ethereal white gown

Christie Brinkley's youngest daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook rocked the most angelic white gown on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, the 24-year-old model shared a gorgeous photo of herself wearing the dreamy garment. She looked stunning in the lace maxi dress which featured a built-in corset top, scalloped panels and a breathtaking cape flecked with tiny silver stars.

The blonde beauty elevated her editorial look with angelic waves, flawless skin and a touch of silver eyeliner.

Sailor captioned her snap: "Tap into your angel energy. 10/24 @sacredanddivine".

Her fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "An angel spreading positive energy to all," whilst a second penned: "Beautiful," followed by a heart eye emoji.

Sailor donned a striking white gown

"STUNNING," gushed a third, and a fourth added: "A beautiful young lady".

The model's gorgeous modelling snap comes after she opened up about her mental health in a candid social media post. Earlier this month, Sailor marked World Mental Health Day by sharing a raw account of her own struggles with depression and anxiety.

Christie with her lookalike daughter Sailor

In the moving letter, Sailor admitted she had been suffering with her mental health since she was a child, sharing that her panic attacks started when she was just 11 or 12 years old.

"I thought I was having an allergic reaction," she wrote in her Instagram post. "I couldn't breathe and it felt like my throat was getting smaller by the second."

She added: "I overthought every single one of my social interactions. I turned down jobs due to overwhelming sadness appearing out of nowhere. I failed to remember memories my friends could recall. I could never trust a moment of joy."

The model shared an honest account

Touching on how she sought help through friends and family, Sailor penned: "Once I asked for help and was honest with myself about how I was feeling and what I was doing to cope with it my life changed".

Fans flooded the comments section of her post with a plethora of heart emojis and sweet messages of support.

"Thank you for sharing. I admire how strong you are!" wrote one fan, while another remarked: "We're all in this together."

