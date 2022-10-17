Christie Brinkley is a blonde goddess as she enjoys fun night out with friends The star was delighted

Christie Brinkley was the ultimate blonde bombshell on Sunday evening as she enjoyed a fun night out with friends.

The actress, 68, took to her Instagram Stories with a selection of images as she and her pals enjoyed a delicious evening at The American Hotel in New York.

Captioning one of the photos, she penned: "What a gorgeous fall evening with friends! Under the moonlight." The string of fun images showed the star and her friends enjoying their evening outside – and she was certainly dressed for the occasion.

Christie rocked the most glamorous pink and purple chequered coat which had a dramatic v-shaped neckline. She added a lavish gold pendant to the ensemble which was perfectly showcased by the cosy piece.

The star had a fun evening

As for her iconic blonde tresses, the mother-of-three wore her locks down and straight and completed her look with black eyeliner, lashings of mascara and pink lipstick.

The former Sports Illustrated model enjoyed the most incredible-looking dessert consiting of what appeared to be strawberries, biscuits and cream, with a large scoop of vanilla ice cream on top.

Christie shared a photo of a glorious dessert

Christie, who has maintained the most incredible physique, previously opened up about her diet to Shape. The star, who is a fan of salads, said: "For many, many, many years, I've always said go for as many colors as possible in a day.

"That's my main concept for making sure my kids get all the nutrients - making sure the deep greens, yellows and reds and purples, all of that."

The same is also said for dinners, though Christie usually begins adding in bean pasta, rice, grains, or quinoa.

The actress shared a snap of her lunch

Last month, the star shared a quick snap of the yummy lunch she prepared for herself which was a tasty-looking organic bibimbap with a spicy sesame sauce.

A bibimbap is a Korean recipe that involves rice, kimchi and gochujang, and occasionally a raw egg and slices of meat are added. Christie's looked incredibly healthy with plenty of brown rice and veggies.

Explaining the effect of each ingredient she used, Christie said: "Fibrous brown rice. Probiotic-rich kimchi-marinated veggies."

But it was the final ingredient that had the most surprising, and risqué, effect, as the model shared: "Goji-chili sauce to spice things up, believed to boost libido and sexual stamina."

