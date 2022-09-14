Christie Brinkley stuns alongside lookalike daughter at New York fashion week The former model oozed glamour

Christie Brinkley made her name as a glamorous swimwear model, and on Wednesday, the star returned to the world of fashion alongside her lookalike daughter Sailor.

The 68-year-old looked simply stunning as she arrived in New York to view the Michael Kors Spring 2023 collection. Oozing sophistication, the mom-of-three opted to wear a pale pink figure-hugging lace dress.

She completed her look with a matching woollen coat and a pair of timeless nude heels. As for makeup, Christie belied her age with a pop of pink blush, natural-looking bronzer and lashings of mascara.

The blonde beauty was joined by her mini-me daughter Sailor Cook who appeared to be in high spirits as she accompanied her mother. The 24-year-old echoed her mom's outfit with a bright fuchsia pink maxi dress.

Christie and Sailor turned heads

Sailor teamed her bold number with a pair of bright white heels and a matching clutch.

Taking to Instagram, Sailor treated her fans to a series of snaps showcasing her glamorous makeup. Dazzled by her appearance, one fan noted: "Looking beautiful as always Sailor," whilst a second added: "gorgeous," followed by two red heart emojis.

The 24-year-old looked radiant

Christie's outing with her daughter comes after she spent some quality time with her only son Jack. On Monday, the doting mother took to Instagram to share a rare photo of the mother-son duo as they stepped out to watch the men's final at the US Open.

Beaming from ear to ear, Christie and Jack were all smiles as they soaked up some tennis action. Dressed up to the nines, Christie opted to wear a chic white polka dot dress which she paired with a striking mulberry-hued suede jacket. The mum-of-three accentuated her waist with a brown leather belt for the most flattering look.

The duo beamed with joy

Jack, meanwhile, looked particularly dapper in his smart navy chinos and matching suit jacket. Mastering the smart-casual aesthetic, the 27-year-old teamed his dark ensemble with a crisp white T-shirt.

Christie shared a rare snap of Jack

Christie shares her son with her third husband, real estate developer Richard Taubman. The actress was first married to French artist Jean-Francois Allaux before going on to find love with Billy Joel, father of her eldest child, daughter Alexa Ray.

She was married to Richard from 1994 until 1995, shortly after Jack's arrival. In 1996 she married architect Peter Halsey Cook and they welcomed daughter Sailor Lee before their split in 2006.

