Christie Brinkley shares surprising insight into diet The 68-year-old knows how to keep fit

Christie Brinkley has always been on top of her fitness game, and the model recently showed fans a small insight into her diet that helps her maintain her physique.

On Wednesday, the former Sports Illustrated model shared the lunch that she was preparing for herself, a tasty looking organic bibimbap with a spicy sesame sauce. A bibimbap is a Korean recipe that involves rice, kimchi and gochujang, and occasionally a raw egg and slices of meat are added. Christie's looked incredibly health with plenty of brown rice and veggies.

WATCH: Christie Brinkley shares glimpse into her morning routine

Explaining the effects of the ingredients she used, Christie said: "Fibrous brown rice. Probiotic rich kimchi-marinated veggies."

But it was the final ingredient that had the most surprising, and risqué, effect, as the model shared: "Goji-chili sauce to spice things up, believed to boost libido and sexual stamina."

Although the popular dish can sometimes contain meat, Christie will have omitted this as the star has been a vegetarian since the age of 12.

The model shared a snapshot of her lunch

The 68-year-old is a fan of salads and previously told Shape: "For many, many, many years, I've always said go for as many colors as possible in a day.

"That's my main concept for making sure my kids get all the nutrients—making sure the deep greens, yellows and reds and purples, all of that."

The same is also said for dinners, though Christie usually begins adding in bean pasta, rice, grains, or quinoa.

Christie's diet has helped her maintain her physique

The diet has helped her obtain her phenomenal physique and she stunned last month when she shared a series of clips displaying it, which included her wearing a multi-colored off-the-shoulder dress running through her pristine grounds.

Other video clips included her daughters Alexa, 36, and Sailor, 25, striking poses within the garden, with Sailor donning a stunning yellow silk dress with floral motif and Alexa rocking a corset with a floaty kaftan over the top.

Another clip showed Christie in her signature denim dungarees beaming with pride next to one of her enormous flowers.

Fans adored the footage of the family, writing comments like: "So Beautiful, ALL of YOU!!" and "What a trio of beautiful women your garden looks amazing and relaxing. Have a wonderful day Christie."

