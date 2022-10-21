Christie Brinkley is the ultimate bombshell in fabulous white bikini The star took to social media

Christie Brinkley took to social media on Thursday with the most unbelievable bikini shot as she posed up a storm for her 804,000 followers.

MORE: Makeup-free Christie Brinkley has a wardrobe malfunction while wearing nothing but a towel - oops!

The former Sports Illustrated model, 68, shared the most incredible throwback snap of herself posing in a strapless white bikini against a photo of a diving board - and she looked sensational.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christie Brinkley poses in flirty dress with daughters in wonderland garden

Captioning the post, she penned: "You may think I was pretending to dive into this painting…but I’m actually praying that someday I too will have a David Hockney hanging on my house! #tbt," alongside a cheeky wink emoji.

READ: Christie Brinkley impresses fans with filter-free appearance as she reveals beauty secret

SEE: Sailor Brinkley makes her mom Christie Brinkley proud with latest swimsuit moment

The star truly was a vision in the beautiful photo, with the image not only showing off the bombshell's perfectly toned physique but also highlighting her long blonde tresses - an iconic feature of the supermodel.

The model looked beautiful

Friends and fans flocked to comment on the doting mother's beautiful post. One penned: "Absolutely LOVE this (and YOU)." A second wrote: "Breathtaking beauty," alongside four love heart emojis.

A third penned: "Oh Christie you are so beautiful in this picture! Still are! [Red love heart emoji]." A fourth said: "Absolutely stunning, have a wonderful day Christie!" next to a string of sweet emojis.

The sweet update came just days after Christie reunited with her youngest daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook, 24, on Wednesday.

The duo look so close

Christie shared how she was supporting her daughter as she makes some big moves away from her Bridgehampton home.

She revealed that Sailor has a brand new apartment, and shared adorable photos of their day out as she situated herself in her new neighborhood.

It appears she is quite pleased with the neighborhood, and shared photos of plenty of classic West Village stoops, which are already decked out with loads of Halloween and autumnal decorations such as skeletons, pumpkins, and flowers in beautiful fall colors.

The pair could pass for sisters

The mother-daughter duo could be twins as they posed for plenty of selfies from the wholesome day as they walked through the quaint downtown streets, spent time with Sailor's dog, a sweet Poodle mix, and grabbed lunch at popular Italian restaurant Sant Ambroeus.

"Visiting my Uptown and Downtown Girls @artminsta and @sailorbrinkleycook! I had a wonderful evening visiting Sailor's new apartment! A real treat! In fact, I felt like a trick of treater walking around her neighborhood with my furry grandchild Lionel, and the stoops decked out in the spirit of Halloween! Pumpkins, ghosts and skeletons oh my! #family," the star captioned the sweet snaps.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.