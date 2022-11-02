Chadwick Boseman's wife sits down for raw first interview after his death ahead of new Black Panther The Marvel star passed away in 2020

Chadwick Boseman left Hollywood in shock and heartbreak when he suddenly passed away in August of 2020 after a cancer diagnosis.

Now, his wife Simone Ledward sat down for her first interview since his passing with Whoopi Goldberg on Good Morning America.

VIDEO: Wakanda Forever ‘does not shy away from the loss of Chadwick Boseman’

She spoke about the most "challenging two years of her life" during the pandemic, when her husband's health began to take a turn for the worse after a four year battle with colon cancer.

"It seemed like, 'Is this a crazy coincidence?' That we get to actually be inside, we get to be here with family, you know, together, and everybody in the world is also experiencing this togetherness in the midst of this awful, scary, unpredictable time," she mused.

Because of their preference for privacy, news of his passing came as a surprise to the world, and Simone opened up about how it has felt since.

"Some days, I'm doing worse than I'm really willing to acknowledge. Other days, I'm doing better than I feel comfortable admitting."

.@ABC EXCLUSIVE: “I can’t believe that I was so lucky. I can’t believe that I got to love this person. And I also got them to love me too.”



Simone Ledward Boseman reflects on her late husband Chadwick Boseman in an interview with @WhoopiGoldberg. https://t.co/s6gZWJx1Ad pic.twitter.com/ELhG4DxeDC — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 1, 2022

She continued in tears: "I can't believe that I was so lucky. I can't believe that I got to love this person. And I also got them to love me too."

Chadwick will be paid tribute to through the sequel to his record breaking Black Panther film, Wakanda Forever, which is due for release on 11 November.

Back in 2021, the actor was even posthumously nominated for an Oscar for Best Lead Actor for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and despite being seen as the frontrunner, ultimately lost out on the award.

The couple first met in 2015 and married in secret

Since then, however, his legacy has grown tremendously, with many of his former co-stars paying tribute to him on the Wakanda Forever premiere carpet, and Simone even speaking of a scholarship started in his name at his alma mater, Howard University.

