Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer drops at San Diego Comic Con at Marvel panel

Marvel has dropped the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - and hinting that someone new has taken over the mantle.

Chadwick Boseman starred as the titular hero in the first film but tragically died in 2020 after being diagnosed with cancer. The first trailer reveals that Wakanda is also mourning the loss of their leader T'Challa, but it remains unclear exactly what story Marvel will tell.

The trailer also confirmed the return of Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), as well as Angela Bassett's Ramonda. Kevin Feige also revealed that the film marks the end of Phase 4 of the MCU.

Chadwick's passing was announced on his social media pages in September 2020, with a statement released by his family reading: "It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman.

"Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much.

"It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."