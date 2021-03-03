Marvel star Anthony Mackie reveals special connection with late co-star Chadwick Boseman Chadwick died in August 2020 at the age of 43

Marvel actor Anthony Mackie has spoken of the special "understanding" he had with late co-star Chadwick Boseman.

The pair were both prominent African-American actors in the studio blockbuster system, and Anthony has admitted that that they both "knew what the game was."

Speaking to Variety, the Falcon And Winter Soldier star shared: "For Chad and I, [representation] was never a conversation that needed to be had because of our backgrounds.

Chadwick Boseman's wife's emotional speech at the Golden Globes

"There was a hinted-at understanding between the two of us because we’re both from humble beginnings in the South; we have very similar backgrounds.

"We knew what the game was. We knew going into it."

Anthony spoke of the connection he had with Chadwick

Chadwick starred as Black Panther, the first Black superhero to lead his own film. The movie broke box office records and was a cultural reset for superhero movies.

Anthony will now take on the mantle of Captain America after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and revealed how “affected” he was to be given the shield.

"I went to theater school, did Off-Broadway, did indie movies, and worked my way through the ranks. It took a long time for this sh*t to manifest itself the way it has, and I’m extremely happy about that," he said.

Anthony (left) with John Boyega, Don Cheadle and Chadwick (right)

Chadwick died in August 2020 at the age of 43.

He had privately been battling cancer.

Chadwick's passing was announced on his social media pages, with a section of the statement released by his family reading: "It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman.

Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer

"Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV.

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.

"He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

