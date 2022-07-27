Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - release date, trailer and cast information The film follows Wakanda as it mourns the loss of T'Challa

Marvel fans were over the moon at San Diego Comic Con when the first look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever dropped.

The trailer confirmed that the story will follow Wakanda as the country mourns the loss of their leader T'Challa, but it remains unclear who will pick up the Black Panther mantle…

Here is all we know…

Is there a Black Panther 2?

Yes, Black Panther 2 is officially called Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

It will be the final film in Marvel's Phase Four.

Lupita N'yongo will return to the sequel

Who is going to be the new Black Panther in Black Panther 2?

Chadwick Boseman starred as the titular hero in the first film but tragically died in 2020 after being diagnosed with bowel cancer.

Marvel and director Ryan Coogler are keeping very tight-lipped over which character may begin wearing the outfit.

Fans think Winston Duke's M'Baku would be the obvious choice or perhaps Letitia Weight's Shuri.

Who is the new Black Panther?

What is the plot of Black Panther 2?

The leaders of the kingdom of Wakanda fight to protect their nation from invading forces in the wake of King T'Challa's death.

Who is the villain in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

The trailer introduced Namor, an Atlantean king played by Tenoch Huertal who will be the new villain for Wakanda.

Namor is one of Marvel's oldest characters.

Tenoch Huertal will be the new villain

Who is in Black Panther 2?

Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett will all return.

Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel and Tenoch Huerta have joined the cast.

Is there a Black Panther 2 trailer?

Angela Bassett will return as Ramonda

Yes it was revealed at San Diego Comic Con and then released worldwide by Marvel. The song played in the trailer is the Tems' version of Bob Marley's No Woman No Cry mixed with Kendrick Lamar's Alright.

When is Black Panther 2 released?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released in November 2022.