Romeo Beckham surprises with new picture of ex-girlfriend Mia Regan

Romeo Beckham took to social media with a new photo alongside his ex-girlfriend Mia Regan as the duo stepped out in London.

The former couple were spotted attending an in-store look at mum Victoria Beckham's new collaboration with the model, 19, who recently split with the InterMiami footballer.

Taking to Instagram, Romeo shared a candid selfie in a backwards facing cap and a pair of metallic silver sunglasses. In the reflection was what appeared to be ex Mia as well as another friend standing on the pavement.

The stunning collection has seen Victoria work alongside the model for a series of incredible denim garments which Mia beautifully showcased on her Instagram account.

Romeo shared the snap on his Instagram Stories

Captioning a string of snaps, Mia penned: "Polaroid reminiscing #MIAxVB," to which VB replied: "Love your collection!! X. Kisses," with Romeo also liking the photo.

Fans also flocked to comment on the update. One fan replied writing: "The best collection." A second added: "You’re inspired me and I love everything you are, especially your smile."

Mia and Victoria launched a fashion collaboration

The pair's reunion, came after they appeared to split at the start of June when fans noticed that the football star had deleted all photographs and mentions of model Mia from his Instagram page.

It's thought that the duo decided to part ways owing to their hectic schedules and long-distance relationship; model Mia lives in the UK while Romeo is now based in America.

Romeo has lived in Miami for some time now, having relocated there from London to pursue his footballer career. He plays for Inter Miami FC – owned in part by his dad, David Beckham – and has been working hard to establish himself within the team.

