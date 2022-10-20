Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham enjoy 'family day out' after Paris reunion The couple tied the knot in April

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are making the most of their free time together, heading to a pumpkin farm for a "family day out".

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the American actress shared a snap of her husband pulling a wheelbarrow.

"Family day out [heart emoji] @brooklynpeltzbeckham," the doting wife remarked. Another image showed the couple's new dog, Lamb.

Earlier this month, they confirmed they welcomed the new addition to their family. "We adopted our baby today and named her Lamb," said Nicola. "She is the sweetest angel! Today is such a hard for me because it's Gina's birthday and I can't hug her but I feel like she sent me Lamb.

"I'm so grateful for this love. Please adopt or foster if you can the love it brings to your family is like nothing else."

Brooklyn and Nicola enjoy a family day out at the pumpkin farm

The adoption comes just weeks after Brooklyn and Nicola reunited with the Beckham family at Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show. There has long been speculation of a fall-out between the two women which only increased when Nicola didn't wear one of Victoria's designs on her wedding day.

In an interview last month, Nicola admitted she was hurt by the reports. "Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria's wedding dress," Nicola told GRAZIA USA. "I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created. I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story."

They also brought their new dog Lamb with them

Nicola went on to explain that she began designing her dream gown with the help of her best friend and stylist Leslie Fremar and her mother Claudia, but that Victoria later called Claudia and let her know that her atelier could not do it.

"When I read things that say [things like] I was never planning on wearing a [Victoria Beckham] dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings," she told the publication.

