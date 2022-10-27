Victoria Beckham praises Mia Regan's 'unique' style following wedding gown rift with Nicola Peltz The designer has released a new collection

Celebrated fashion designer Victoria Beckham has praised model and influencer Mia Regan, shining a light on her "fun" and "unique" approach to fashion and styling.

In a new interview with Vogue, the former Spice Girl lifted the lid on her latest capsule collection with son Romeo's ex-girlfriend, Mia Regan.

Discussing Mia's idiosyncratic style, Victoria gushed: "Mia [has a signature] Gen-Z flair… [She] has always had a unique approach to fashion and styling."

She continued: "I love that she's fun and not afraid to try new things when it comes to her personal style, which is reflected in the capsule. "This capsule is so entirely Mia," she said. "And I love that."

Victoria's collection launched on Thursday

Musing on their joint project, 19-year-old Mia added: "I've always wanted to do something like this… I felt that [Victoria] really trusted me. I wanted to stay really authentic to myself."

The six-piece denim capsule collection launched on Thursday, with Victoria sharing news of their joint venture on Instagram. Alongside a promotional video featuring Mia, the mum-of-four penned: "Introducing #MiaReganxVictoriaBeckham, a 6-piece denim capsule collection, and @MimiMoocher's first design collaboration, that champions carefree cuts and lived-in washes."

Mia designed the six-piece collection

The designer's fans went wild in the comments section, with one writing: "Fabulous. Well done, Mia, such a hard-working young lady, she deserves success," whilst a second noted: "Love this collection".

"Mia Regan is perfect," gushed a third, and a fourth added: "Beautiful," followed by a red heart emoji.

Victoria's supportive comments regarding Mia come in the wake of a rumoured fallout between the fashion mogul and her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz. Rumours started swirling after Nicola reportedly chose not to have her mother-in-law design her wedding gown.

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham tied the knot in April

In a recent interview with Variety, the 27-year-old set the record straight, insisting that there was no rift between the two ladies. While she initially intended to wear a dress designed by Victoria's eponymous brand, she was later told her atelier couldn't make it in time.

And last month, Nicola gave a new interview where she opened up about being "hurt".

"When I read things that say [things like] I was never planning on wearing a [Victoria Beckham] dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings. I try not to let it, but it's just not the truth. It's just a bit of a bummer," she revealed.

