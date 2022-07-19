Victoria Beckham reaches out to Romeo's ex-girlfriend following shock split Mia Regan and Romeo dated for three years

Victoria Beckham has sent a sweet message to Mia Regan following reports of her shock split from Romeo Beckham.

Mia and Romeo, who recently celebrated their third anniversary, went 'Instagram official' in September 2019 when the model took to her social page to wish her boyfriend a happy 17th birthday - they had actually begun dating months prior.

They had seemed head-over-heels in love with rumours of an engagement even swirling around the couple.

But speculation of their split began earlier this month when fans noticed that the football star had deleted all photographs and mentions of Mia from his Instagram page.

Romeo and Mia are thought to have ended their long-distance romance

A source has said that they decided to part ways owing to their hectic schedules and long-distance relationship struggles.

It's no secret that Victoria had an especially good relationship with Mia, who frequently models her designs. In February this year, the pair were also spotted side by side on the front row at London Fashion Week together.

Victoria showed her support for Mia on the model's Instagram post

And so, despite Mia and Romeo's split, Victoria is still incredibly supportive of the 19-year-old. She was among the first to comment when Mia returned to Instagram on Sunday to share a new series of photos with fans.

"Wee bit posey so left u a surprise at the end xx," Mia captioned the post, which shows her pulling a silly face in the last photo of the carousel. "Beautiful x kisses x," Victoria wrote in response, adding a love heart emoji.

Romeo is based in Miami while Mia lives in London

It's thought that Romeo and Mia ended their romance on good terms. While he has deleted all photos from his social media, Mia still has snapshots of the couple on her Instagram.

Distance is thought to have taken its toll on the young couple. Just last month, they gave fans a glimpse inside their romance.

The couple dated for three years

Taking to Instagram, the aspiring footballer - who is based in Miami while Mia resides in London - shared a small clip of the couple doing a video call. "Long-distance," wrote Mia, while Romeo commented: "I miss youuuuuuu."

