Brian Dietzen pays the sweetest tribute to his rarely-seen children and appears to reveal their names for first time The NCIS star is a doting dad-of-two

Brian Dietzen is notoriously private when it comes to his family life but appeared to reveal his children's names for the first time on social media.

The NCIS star took to Instagram recently to share a photo of some personalised golf wedges that had been made especially for him.

The wedges featured several tributes to his son and daughter, who he rarely shares photos of or any information about.

The wedges, he revealed, had the names of his children on each of them, along with a symbol dedicated to them.

One wedge had the name Clover and some musical notes, and the other had the name Satchel and an Overwatch logo.

Alongside the picture, Brian explained: "Shout out to my guy @anthony.taranto for decorating some amazing new Callaway wedges for me. "Kiddos names! Musical notes for my daughter, and an Overwatch logo for my son!

NCIS' Brian Dietzen shared a photo revealing his children's names

"These bad boys are pretty great. (Loving the stopping power of the new grooves!) "Also, if you get a chance to play @koolinagolf, do it."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many praising Brian on being a cool parent. "Well officially the coolest dad ever now," one wrote, while another commented: "This is amazing and so sweet." A third added: "This warms my heart."

Brian shares his children with wife Kelly Dietzen. While private, the actor couldn't resist sharing a very rare look at their close family dynamics back in May, as he shared a photo of Kelly to honor her on Mother's Day.

Brian shares his two children with wife Kelly Dietzen

In the caption, he penned: "Happy Mother's Day to you all. Today, our family is celebrating this woman right here. You're the best, Kel. Our kids lucked out by getting you as their mom."

He has also in the past revealed his favorite holiday with his family - which is Christmas.

In December, he wrote: "My absolute favorite time of year. Merry Christmas to all who celebrate, and happy Saturday to those who don’t! "It’s been a great few days with my family in my home state. Feeling blessed, recharged, and looking forward to getting back at it in the new year! "Hope you had something to make you smile today."

The actor has been playing Jimmy Palmer on NCIS since 2004, having first landed the role as a guest appearance, before carving out his career in the show.

