Mark Harmon's heroic act revealed as he once saved a young boy's life The former NCIS star is just so humble with it!

Mark Harmon is deeply missed on NCIS, where he was well known for playing Leroy Gibbs for over two decades.

What's more, the actor even channelled his alter-ego in a heroic act of bravery back in the nineties, and it's not been forgotten, especially by the young boy he saved.

In 1996, two teenage boys were driving down his street when their car crashed and caught fire.

While the driver was able to free himself, the passenger, named Colin Specht, was unable to get out.

Mark saw what happened and was quick to react, and broke into the car's window with a sledgehammer, breaking the window and therefore helping to bring Colin out safely.

Colin spoke about this incident several years later during an interview on CBS, where he said he "would not be alive" if Mark hadn't saved him.

Mark Harmon is a hero in real life

Mark - meanwhile - remained incredibly humble about the entire incident, and told the publication in 2013: "I won't take credit for it, because if the car explodes and I'm there next to the car, then you're talking about two young boys who don't have a father," he said.

While the actor may have left NCIS last season, he is still very much in the thoughts of his fans, who recently mentioned him after Mark's former co-star Sean Murray shared a group photo of the cast backstage on the show.

The photo resembled a Christmas card and the group all looked happy and relaxed. Many comments referred to the fact that Mark should be in the picture too, with one writing: "Love this but where is Gibbs," one wrote, referencing to Mark's alter-ego, Leroy Gibbs. "Really great picture but I miss Gibbs," another responded. "It's not the same without Gibbs," a third agreed.

The NCIS star with wife Pam Dawber

While Gibbs is no longer in the show, his character - nor Mark - have been forgotten. Just recently, Brian Dietzen opened up about his good friend - who had been on the show with him for 20 years - during an interview with Looper.

Discussing what Mark was like to work with, and how it felt now he had gone, he said: "On a personal note, I'm really thankful I got to work with Mark and call him a friend for that many years. I feel similarly about everybody I've worked with there.

"It's been a wonderful, wonderful place for 20 years. As people come into our set and people go, it feels like you're making new family members and you're making new friends all the time."

On not having Mark on the show, he described it as a "massive change".

