I'm a Celebrity: what time is ITV show on? Are you ready for the return of the jungle?

After two years of seasons at the Welsh castle, I'm a Celebrity is back in the Australian jungle, and we can't wait much longer to meet our new cast of celebrities! So what time is the show on, and what can we expect from the new series? Find out everything you need to know here…

MORE: Matt Hancock breaks silence on I'm a Celebrity stint amid suspension

What time is I'm a Celebrity on?

The ITV show will be back on our screens on Sunday 6 November at 9pm, and every subsequent night at the same time until the show's finale, which takes place 20 – 22 days after the show starts. In the show's premiere, we will see some celebs be voted by the public at 'VIPs' AKA 'Very Isolated People' and will spend their first night standard on an island – and will be the first to face a trial.

Loading the player...

WATCH: I'm a Celebrity's 2022 line-up: meet the celebs

Who is on I'm a Celebrity 2022?

The initial cast includes Boy George, Sue Cleaver, Owen Warner, Scarlette Douglas, Mike Tindall, Charlene White, Chris Moyles, Jill Scott, Babatúndé Aléshé and Olivia Attwood. Matt Hancock has been confirmed as a latecomer to the show, while Seann Walsh has also been reported to be joining the series later. The show will, of course, be once again hosted by Ant and Dec.

Mike Tindall is set to join the cast

Following controversy at his signing the former Conservative MP explained via The Sun: "The truth is, I haven't lost my marbles or had one too many Pina Coladas. It's something I've given a lot of thought to.

MORE: Boy George: why was I'm a Celebrity star in prison?

MORE: Mike Tindall reveals who convinced him to finally take part on I’m a Celebrity

"I want to raise the ­profile of my dyslexia campaign to help every dyslexic child unleash their potential — even if it means taking an unusual route to get there, via the Australian jungle!"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.