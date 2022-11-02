Carol Vorderman wows in figure-hugging dress as she celebrates incredible anniversary The former Countdown star was in great spirits

Carol Vorderman had something to celebrate on Wednesday, and she did so in style. The glamorous presenter took to Instagram, where she shared a video which saw her wearing a figure-hugging pale blue dress with a deep V neck accessorised with a poppy and a thin belt that emphasised her waist.

SEE: Carol Vorderman wows in minidress and over-the-knee boots

Her long blonde hair flowed in loose waves and she wore a sultry smoky eye with neutral lip makeup. "Happy Birthday to me," the star sang in the clip, before continuing: "40 years on the television, who'd have thought it?"

"My first appearance was on Countdown doing the numbers, Countdown was the first show on Channel 4, November 2, 1982."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman wows in figure-hugging dress as she celebrates

"So Happy Birthday Channel 4 and of course Happy Birthday Countdown too, all of us are 40 years old today," Carol teased.

MORE: Carol Vorderman celebrates sporting success in figure-hugging outfit

WOW: Carol Vorderman shows off gym-honed physique in fabulous green dress

In the caption, she wrote: "40 YEARS! 40 years ago today, Countdown was first shown on this brand new channel… @channel4. So HAPPY BIRTHDAY CHANNEL 4, HAPPY BIRTHDAY COUNTDOWN AND HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ALL OF US... [red love heart emojis]. Going to celebrate nicely…"

Carol was celebrating the 40th anniversary of Channel 4

The mum-of-two's fans were quick to congratulate her and to compliment her look. One wrote: "LOVE that dress!"

Others chimed in: "Happy TVday!! You don’t look old enough," and: "Congratulations, you are one of a kind, you look fabulous".

Carol showed off her flawless sense of style last month when she hosted the Pride of Britain awards, wearing not one but two fabulous gowns.

The star is always so stylish

Attending a dress fitting, the brunette beauty took to Instagram to show off one look. She said: "In the spirit of hand me downs and sustainability... @ashleybanjogram and I are wearing beautiful outfits for this year's Pride of Britain which we’ve worn previously.

"Ash is wearing the suit he wore as best man at @jordbanjo wedding earlier this year and I’m wearing a stunning gown which I wore on stage for POB in 2018."

She also rocked a bright red design by Suzanne Nevile with an added chiffon train. SUB: Carol V The star is always so stylish Carol was celebrating the anniversary of Channel 4 and Countdown

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.