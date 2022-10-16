Carol Vorderman celebrates sporting success in figure-hugging outfit The maths whiz did so well!

Carol Vorderman had something to celebrate at the weekend, as she shared with her followers on social media.

The glamorous star enjoyed a day at the races on Saturday, delighting fans with a snapshot of her stylish figure-hugging tartan suit before she arrived at Ascot.

As she later revealed, it was a good day for the 61-year-old, with winnings of £661 for one race and £901 for another.

In a video with one of her friends that the star shared to Instagram, Carol joked: "She's good with the numbers is Vorders," but the star was clearly thrilled that her day out had paid off.

The presenter and author captioned the video and photos of her day out: "BOOM, CHAMPIONS DAY… 'The Milky Bars are on me', Once a Numbers Queen.....always @ascotracecourse."

The maths whiz had previously shared a daring look at her ensemble as she headed for the racetrack in a striking tartan look that showcased her curves.

The presenter shared a side view of the look, which featured bold greens and blues, as her long blonde tresses obscured the side of her face.

Carol was delighted at her success

In her caption, she enthused: "ASCOT CHAMPIONS DAY! I love horse racing.....off to the biggest prize money day of the year CHAMPIONS DAY at @ascotracecourse.

"Can't wait. I know I'm Welsh and not Scottish but warming myself up with a bit of tartan today. Matching hat...."

Fans loved how stylish Carol looked, with one posting: "You are indeed a champion," while a second commented: "Absolutely gorgeous, have a great time. Will be watching from my sofa unfortunately."

The star looked stunning in a figure-hugging tartan outfit

A third added: "Carol love your outfit can't beat a wee bit of tartan hope you manage a few winners".

Ever the fashion icon, earlier this week, Carol rocked the most incredible khaki ensemble as she showed off her age-defying figure.

Taking to Instagram, the 61-year-old posted a slow-motion video of herself strutting her stuff along to Nancy Sinatra's hit song These Boots Are Made for Walkin'.

