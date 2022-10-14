Carol Vorderman sparks fan reaction in skintight jumpsuit and knee-high boots The Countdown presenter belied her age

Carol Vorderman rocked the most incredible khaki ensemble as she showed off her age-defying figure on Thursday.

SEE: : Carol Vorderman opens up about birth of daughter Katie and shares rare family photos

Taking to Instagram, the 61-year-old posted a slow-motion video of herself strutting her stuff along to Nancy Sinatra's These Boots Are Made for Walkin'.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman reveals the celebrity who has inspired her the most this year

The former Countdown presenter looked incredible in her figure-hugging jumpsuit which she teamed with a pair of striking knee-high camo boots.

MORE: Carol Vorderman rocks stylish sportswear to debut incredible hair transformation

READ: Carol Vorderman baffles fans with daring bikini during Portuguese getaway

Exuding glamour, Carol styled her blonde tresses in bouncy waves and finished off her look with a touch of sultry makeup.

Gushing over her footwear, Carol included the caption: "NEW BOOTS. My first ever pair of camo boots.... Omg I love these. Bought them (and a load of others) from @egoofficial".

Carol showed off her new boots

Delighted by her bold outfit, the TV star's fans flocked to the comment section. "Love this whole look," wrote one whilst a second penned: "You are not in your 60s. It's a myth!!!!!"

"Omg yassss beautiful lady," wrote a third, and a fourth added: "The green goddess".

Carol's catwalk moment comes after she made a candid relationship confession on This Morning. Speaking to Allison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary, the star discussed her new approach to relationships after ditching the idea of marriage.

The presenter talks openly about taboo topics

"Since I was about 50, so for the last decade or so, I've lived a life that is much freer. I've never felt freer. So I've ignored looking for one person and I have what I call a number of special friends," she began, which was met by an outpouring of praise and excitement from Alison.

Carol continued: "There will be people watching that think, 'Oh, what she does is [judgemental noise].' They have negative connotations towards women, and there shouldn't be, because younger generations have a much freer approach to sexuality."

Carol jetted off to Portugal on a health retreat

She explained her rationale further in an Instagram post which read: "I wanted to break one of the last taboos where women of my generation and others have been told that we need to marry and then live 'happily ever after'."

The former Countdown presenter has been married twice. Carol's first wedding was in 1985 when she was just 24 to Royal Navy officer Christopher Mather, but the couple went their separate ways after twelve months together.

In 1990, she tied the knot with management consultant Patrick King before later divorcing in 2000. The former couple share two children – Katie, 31, and Cameron, 25.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.