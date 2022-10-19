Carol Vorderman wows in minidress and over-the-knee boots

Carol Vorderman took to Instagram to show off her latest look on Wednesday and her fans rushed to compliment her, for good reason.

The glamorous presenter shared a short clip of herself heading to the hairdresser, wearing a super stylish figure-hugging outfit.

The star looked stunning in a long-sleeved black mini dress with a mesh effect around the collar, which she wore with an eye-catching pair of over-the-knee boots.

The former Countdown co-host added a snippet of These Boots Are Made For Walkin’ for good measure. Carol captioned the video: "BOOTS DAY. I was always called "Boots Vorderman" or just BOOTS when I was at uni...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman wows in minidress and over-the-knee heels

"Wore some over-the-knee leathers every day when I cycled down to my lecture in the Engineering Dept at @cambridgeuniversity. These beauties are so comfy and from @egoofficial. Off to get my hair done [heart emoji]."

The mum-of-two's followers were quick to share their approval, with one writing in response: "Gotta love boots day".

The star loves figure-flattering outfits

Others commented: "That's one beautiful woman," and: "I love it, keep going Carol xx," while a fourth contributed: "You look fabulous," adding clapping and fire emojis.

The Pride of Britain host showed off her fabulous sense of style once again at the weekend, when she had something to celebrate.

The star enjoyed a day at the races on Saturday, delighting fans with a snapshot of her figure-hugging tartan suit before she arrived at Ascot.

Carol celebrated her win on Saturday

As she later revealed, it was a good day, with winnings of £661 for one race and £901 for another.

In a video with one of her friends that the star shared to Instagram, Carol joked: "She's good with the numbers is Vorders," but the star was clearly thrilled that her day out had paid off.

The presenter and author captioned the video and photos of her day out: "BOOM, CHAMPIONS DAY… 'The Milky Bars are on me', Once a Numbers Queen.....always @ascotracecourse."

